A Very Pinterest-ing Inforgraphic

A recent infographic put out by digital agency Modea reveals some very interesting, er make that, pinteresting facts about those of us who visit the very popular social media platform.



Some highlights include the following look into the lives of Pinterest visitors:

Verizon, by a 2-1 margin, is the preferred mobile carrier over AT&T

Motorola, not Apple who comes in 4th behind LG and Samsung, is the preferred mobile phone for Pinterest visitors

From texting to email to apps, Pinterest visitors are more likely to go mobile than Internet users as a whole

Their preferred TV channel, magazine and credit card are Fox, Good Housekeeping and Visa, respectively

Nearly 25% of Pinterest visitors drive a Dodge

As a marketer and advertiser, what do you take from this infographic?

One thing I take for sure is the fact that brand managers need to take an interest in Pinterest if they have not already.

And I point to the magazine section of the infographic as proof as you’ll see the most popular magazines for Pinterest visitors are also very popular among women – who happen to make upwards of 90% of all household purchases.

Back in May I wrote an article about this very topic entitled Why Online Brand Marketers Better Get an Interest in Pinterest, Fast.

And earlier this year an article in Mashable referred to the fact that Pinterest is generating a lot of awareness and interest re: women’s magazines.

Source: Modea

