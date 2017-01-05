This company found a huge 35-carat diamond in the Northern Territory

Australia’s fifth largest diamond has been discovered at the Merlin diamond mine about 80km south of Borroloola near the Gulf of Carpentaria in the Northern Territory.
In a brief statement, Merlin Diamonds says it recovered a number of rough diamonds including a 35.26 carat brown diamond, which is the fifth largest diamond discovered in Australia, a 14.6 carat brown diamond as well as a number of smaller white diamonds.
The company’s share price jumped 7% to $0.015.
Australia’s largest diamond, a 104.73 carat stone, was discovered at Merlin.
Last month Merlin announced it had found a very rare blue coloured diamond.
The Lucapa Diamond Company, a small miner based in Perth, has been recovering large diamonds in Angola.
Today the company released a trading update showing the miner had sold $US14.6 million in diamonds during the December quarter.
This brought the average price per carat sold in 2016 to $US2983, the highest of any diamond mine in the world in 2016.
Lucapa’s shares were up almost 6% to $0.445.
