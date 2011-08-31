A Very Gloomy Picture Of Larry Page's Short Tenure As Google CEO

So far, new Google CEO Larry Page’s tenure at the top has been fun for the rest of us to watch.



There was the big Motorola Mobility acquisition, a deep re-organisation, and Google+’s successful launch.

But have these very exciting times actually been good for Google?

The WSJ recast Page’s first few months in a very gloomy light today.

They list the following challenges and charges:

“A broad U.S. antitrust probe of the company’s practices”

“Shifting industry forces that led him to make a deal to buy mobile-device maker Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.”

“Since he took on his new role, the company’s stock price has declined 9.1%, compared with a drop of 8.42% for Nasdaq stocks as a whole.

“Federal prosecutors who had investigated Google’s practice of allowing ads from illegal online pharmacies…singled out Mr. Page. They said he had personal knowledge of the alleged crime and failed to prevent it. The federal prosecutors made their comments after Google paid $500 million last week to avoid criminal charges.”

“Failure to reach a deal with music labels that would let Google’s new Internet music service sell songs and albums”

“A public disclosure by the company in June that China-based “bad actors” spied on Gmail accounts”

“Failure to win a July auction for Nortel Networks Corp.’s technology patents.”

We get the feeling from current Googlers that Page remains very well regarded inside the company.

But unless Google ends up spinning off the hardware business, the MMI acquisition is nuts. We think it’s going to be epically challenging for Google to integrate 19,000 new second-class employees. It could very well make or break Page’s career.

