A vegetarian diet has been linked to a lower risk of cancer

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A vegetarian diet is associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancers, according to a massive US study involving more than 77,000 participants.

The study used Seventh-Day Adventist men and women, according to an article published by the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the US.

Dietary factors have been identified as a risk factor for colorectal cancer. Red meat has been linked to increased risk while food rich in dietary fibre is associated to reduced risk.

Michael J. Orlich, of Loma Linda University, California, and coauthors identified 380 cases of colon cancer and 110 cases of rectal cancer among the 77,000 participants.

Vegetarians had a 22% lower risk for all colorectal cancers, a 19% lower risk for colon cancer and a 29% lower risk for rectal cancer.

Vegans (no eggs, dairy products, honey) had a 16% lower risk of colorectal cancer, 18% less for lacto-ovo (eat milk and eggs) vegetarians, 43% less in pescovegetarians (eat fish) and 8% less in semivegetarians, according to study results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.