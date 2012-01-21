A VC Explains The Six Things You Should Know Before Sitting Down With Him

Boonsri Dickinson

August Capital partner Howard Hartenbaum, who was an early investor in Skype, tells us what entrepreneurs should do to prepare for a meeting with him: 

  • Have a vision of how the future is going to be better than it is today
  • State a problem
  • State the solution for that problem and how the technology solves that problem
  • Know what the market opportunity is
  • Have a good team
  • Know how much money you need.

Watch the video for more details and examples from companies like Facebook and eBay:

