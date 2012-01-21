A VC Explains The Six Things You Should Know Before Sitting Down With Him

August Capital partner Howard Hartenbaum, who was an early investor in Skype, tells us what entrepreneurs should do to prepare for a meeting with him:



Have a vision of how the future is going to be better than it is today

State a problem

State the solution for that problem and how the technology solves that problem

Know what the market opportunity is

Have a good team

Know how much money you need.

