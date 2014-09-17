A Vatican Car Owned By A 91-Year-Old Cardinal Was Found Carrying Cocaine And Cannabis

A vehicle bearing Vatican diplomatic plates was found to be transporting 4kg of cocaine and 200g of marijuana when it was stopped in France at a toll station.

The car owner, 91 year-old Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mejia, was not with the vehicle when it was caught transporting the drugs, The SMH reported.

The Cardinal’s private secretary loaned the vehicle to two Italian men to take it for its annual service. Instead they drove the car to Spain to purchase the drugs, according to RTL radio.

The Italians, neither of whom has a Vatican diplomatic passport, were discovered at a toll station near Chambery in the French Alps on their way back to Rome.

