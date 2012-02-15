A Valentine's Gift Went Horribly Wrong And Knocked Out Power For 15,000 People

Photo: mtsofan on flickr

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Valentine’s Day gift is being blamed for a power outage in Southern California.Southern California Edison spokesman David Song says a helium-filled balloon scored a direct hit on the company’s Fontana substation Tuesday night, knocking out power to 15,099 customers.



Song tells The Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/wgrjI7 ) the balloon was likely a Valentine’s gift. He says it dropped into the substation at about 8:40 p.m.

Song says a utility crew rushed to the station and had the power restored by 9:51 p.m.

The substation was the second to encounter problems in Southern California on Tuesday night. A Huntington Beach substation went out at 7:42 p.m., affecting 21,285 customers. Song says power was restored there at 10:38 p.m.

The cause of that outage wasn’t immediately known.

Song says balloon-caused outages occur most often around Valentine’s Day and in June during school graduations.

Information from: The Press-Enterprise

