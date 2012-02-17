A (Valentine's) Day In The Life: Jamie Shupak, NY1 Traffic Anchor And Dating Columnist

Jamie Shupak



Jamie Shupak, 30, is an Emmy-nominated traffic anchor for NY1, the New York news TV station.Every morning, the 5 foot 1 Philadelphia native, current West Village resident, wakes up around 3 a.m. to make it to the NY1 studio where she does her own hair and makeup, has a bowl of her favourite Trader Joe’s cereal and checks her Twitter feed. Then she hits the air live at 5:08 a.m. to bring New Yorkers the latest traffic updates.

Oh, and she doesn’t drink coffee.

Jamie’s NY1 work day is done at noon, at which point she heads to the gym or home to work on a novel based on the last year of her life, which found her going from engaged to single after a 10-year relationship.

Now, Jamie documents her dating life in a bi-weekly column for Complex Magazine. Readers will notice that her tone and content have gone from scorned to lovestruck within the past few months.

That’s because of her five-month-old relationship with New York Times TV and digital media reporter, Brian Stelter.

While the two tweet at each other all day long in front of their combined 114,835 followers, here they come clean and reveal that they are, in fact, a couple.

We follow Jamie from her 3 a.m. wake up call to her 10 p.m. bedtime, and tag along with the dating columnist and her boyfriend on their Valentine’s Day date.

Wake Up Call Snooze? You're funny. If I could, I would ... but I already sleep until the last possible second that still allows me to get to work on time. Wait though, my valentine is calling. How cute? He set his alarm to call me when I woke up. I know we're going to The Daily Show and dinner, and he knows I don't like chocolate, flowers or stuffed animals ... so I wonder what else he's gonna do today? Wanna know what I really want? A bag of Doritos, wrapped in a bow. Seriously. Arrive at NY1 Studio, which is inside Chelsea Market. Shhhhhh... everybody's sleeping. Except for the occasional drunk maker-outers and last callers, it's just me and I love it. There's a certain serenity about this time of day -- on my West Village street or the empty corridor of Chelsea Market -- that gets me every single day. It's like the city is all yours. Glam Squad The calm before the storm, in the makeup room from 4:15-4:45 a.m. I love when people say 'tell whoever does your makeup to put on less blush' or 'whoever does your hair not to curl or straighten it too much,' 'cause well, that would be me, thankyouverymuch. Daily Text From mum Always the first text of the day. Helen hasn't missed a single day since I started working in morning news about seven years ago. In the novel I'm writing (based on the last year or so of my life) what I say about her is not fiction at all: 'She wakes up sans alarm clock before 5 a.m. each day ... Her sunny disposition is akin to the weather in Hawaii--warm and welcoming, and never changing. Everyone says I have her high energy, morning-person genes.' Recording a Tease 4:51 a.m.: Time for a mic, IFB (earpiece) and outfit check, then my first work of the day: recording a tease for NY1's sister station, YNN Hudson Valley. I do traffic reports for them at :12 and :42 past the hour ... moments after each of my rail and road reports on NY1. My Office Area This is the view of my office/studio when I'm on camera. The four monitors up top are our 24 hour traffic and transit channels. The big TV is always on NY1. I have a countdown clock (my reports are all exactly one minute) then I have a TV on YNN Hudson Valley, and three computer monitors for making maps, etc. If you're wondering where the teleprompter is, I don't use one. Everything is ad lib. Then on my desk I always have lip gloss and powder for touch-ups, and fruit. Oh, and two cups of water: one hot, one cold ... no coffee for this girl. My Secret Stash Whoever said variety is the spice of life never had Trader Joe's or Nature's Path flax cereal. I've been eating one or both of these everyday for years -- in a cup with vanilla rice milk. I scarf it down between reports, while checking traffic updates, email and Twitter. The Control Room Taken from the control room, a shot of Pat Kiernan and me during one of our traffic tosses. Most of the time they are totally on the fly and sometimes they are pre-produced, but they are never ever scripted. With NY1 Anchor, Pat Kiernan My studio is up a flight of steps from his, so once or twice a morning I'll come downstairs and say hi. What surprises people the most is how tall Pat Kiernan is compared to how, well, not tall I am. He'll tell you, in his typical dry, Canadian fashion, that he's 183 centimeters. For those playing at home, that's 72 inches, or 6 feet tall ... and I'm 5 foot 1. Meet My Executive Producer This is Leslie, our Executive Producer for the morning show. I am forever amazed by how she works the same hours as me (4 am to 12 pm) and then goes home to take care of three kids and a dog. And a husband too! ROCKSTAR. Here we're discussing the water main break on the Lower East Side and which subways are affected. Tommy, An Integral Part Of Every Newscast Tommy is our director, the main man behind the controls in the morning. He's a diehard Giants fan, but I'm nice to him anyway. (Go Eagles!) 12:09 p.m.: walking out of work, rapping out loud on 9th Avenue: ''cause I'm the miggity miggity miggity mac daddy' -- yes, I need to load new music on this thing. I have Spotify like all the cool kids but I still don't know how to use it on my phone. Time To Start The Valentine's Day Festivities This is the epitome of my craftiness. My best friend (since ninth grade back in Philadelphia) lives around the corner from me in the West Village and since I have keys to her place I decided to leave her a little Valentine's love for when she gets home late tonight. She works for Michael Kors and their fashion week show is tomorrow, so she could use the laugh. Anyway she's obsessed with Jason Segel, so naturally I found a naked picture of him. Damn my Valentine has good timing. Right after I took my makeup off and before I'm about to lay down for my nap, he comes over with this orchid! He knows how I feeI about roses (smart, he reads my columns), so he got us our very own love fern, like in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 days' ... remember? He is totally Kate Hudson and I am Matthew McConaughey in this relationship, by the way. Skype Date I just woke up from my nap and I wanted to say happy Valentine's day to my nephews, so here we are on our Skype date. They live close, in Rockland County, but for in-between visits, Skype is perfect. That's 5-year-old Jared in front, who will kick your tush in dodgeball or soccer. That's my sister-in-law Lece in the back, holding Brandon who just woke up from his nap. I kind of love that my 2-year-old nephew and I have the same sleep schedule. Spinning Class That's Ryan, one of my favourite Flywheel Sports instructors. If you haven't been to a spin class here, you are missing out on the best workout in the city. Obviously we staged this picture before class cause I have never been - nor will I ever be - the girl who sits in the front row. No, I'm the one in the back row, singing along to the tunes, waving my hands in the air. Today Ryan said I looked like I was at a Chicago concert when he played 'Look Away' during the slow climb part of the ride. They also have barre classes there that I take three or four times a week. Do your body a favour and sign up for one. We just sat 10 feet from my el numero uno crush, Jon Stewart, and my heart is still racing. We couldn't take pictures inside so my Valentine snuck a few as we were walking out. 'The Daily Show' is my most favourite show, the only one I watch every single day, so this was the best present ever ... and Ricky Gervais was the guest, so the show was hilarious. Tequila Gimlets Two tequila gimlets please! Ever since my friend Britt introduced me to this deliciousness last year, I can't drink anything else. So what did we cheers to? 'A Valentine's life,' he says. 'Because everyday is Valentine's Day.' Here's the thing -- he's serious. Herrre's Brian! As promised, here he is! Brian Stelter. You may know him as ace media reporter/byline machine for the New York Times, or Twitter master, or star of the documentary Page One -- and that's him, all of it. But I know him as Brian, my boyfriend. He's checking his phone here cause I told him to for the picture, but he otherwise never does when it's just the two of us out to dinner. On our second date last year he tweeted (from the bathroom, to not seem rude in front of me) about Keith Olbermann leaving MSNBC. I saw it later (obviously!) and wrote a column about it. He never did it again. Valentine's Day Nightcap After dinner we stopped for a nightcap at the wine bar on my street where we had our first kiss last year ... seemed appropriate for Valentine's Day. He loved the rose petals on the bar, so he took this shot of 'em. Time To Go Home. It's raining as we leave the bar and he takes this shot cause he likes the way it's glistening off the light and onto the cars. I'm telling him I agree, that I think it's so pretty too. Really I'm thinking -- it's almost 10 o'clock, I haven't picked out my clothes for tomorrow and we still have to open presents. (Column idea: what she's saying versus what she's thinking.) Opening Gifts Now I feel bad cause he wrote me the sweetest cards -- yes, cards -- a funny one and a sweet one. Here's what I love about him -- when it comes to work and dealing with people in the industry or getting a story, he's all Mister Tough Guy. But when it comes to me he's a big romantic teddy bear. He's gonna kill me for saying that here, but it's true. Want proof? Remember what I told you I wanted when my alarm went off at 3:20 this morning? The one thing...? Click to the next picture. Doritos! (and heart-shaped earrings) He gave me a beautiful pair of heart earrings (not pictured), and because he knows I don't like chocolate, he filled a bag with all kinds of other red food I love including ... DORITOS. Best Valentine's Day ever.

