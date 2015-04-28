A $US7m Ferrari 400 Superamerica heads this jawdropping list of cars about to be sold by a father and his son

Chris and Paul Andrews. Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

A $US7m 1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica is the star attraction this weekend at what’s being billed as “arguably the most significant car collection ever presented at a single-vendor auction”.

RM Sotheby’s will put 78 pristine vehicles under the hammer in Fort Worth, Texas. They belong to a father-son team, Paul and Chris Andrews, whose initial love of cars saw them heading in different directions. Paul was a fan of the classics, whereas Chris preferred hot rods.

They eventually pooled their collection into a museum, but feel it’s time they reaped the benefit of their hard work.

“We want to get down to a smaller number of cars – perhaps 15 to 20 – that we very much enjoy driving and that we can use on events with the family,” Chris says.

“There are a number of events we’d still like to try overseas and here in the United States, and in order to do that, we need to focus on a more manageable collection.”

The cash won’t hurt either. There’s no reserve on any of the lots, 20 of which have a minimum estimate of $US1 million.

Five vehicles are expected to pull more than $US3 million, including a pair of Ferrari 400 Superamericas worth up to $US13 million between them.

And there’s 78 vehicles all up for sale, plus an amazing collection of vintage neon signs, handmade models and mechanical musical instruments, including a $US650,000 fairground organ. And a Tron light cycle.

“Without doubt, the Andrews Collection is one of the most unique and comprehensive collections we’ve ever had the privilege of offering,” Ian Kelleher, managing director of RM Sotheby’s West Coast Division says.

“As a group, the collection provides a fantastic illustration of two generations of collectors coming together.

The auction kicks off Saturday at 10am in Fort Worth, Texas (1am Sunday AEDT). You can even watch it live.

Here’s just some of the highlights (all estimates in US Dollars).

EXPENSIVE – 1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Cabriolet by Pininfarina

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $7,000,000-$8,500,000

Sit in here, and you’ll never leave:

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

This is what it means when you hear someone say “classic lines”:

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Triple Weber. Woof:

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

EXPENSIVE – 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica LWB Coupe Aerodinamico by Pininfarina

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $3,500,000 – $4,500,000

EXPENSIVE – 1935 Duesenberg Model SJ Town Car by Bohman & Schwartz

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $3,400,000 – $4,500,000

EXPENSIVE – 1962 Shelby 289 Competition Cobra

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $2,200,000 – $2,600,000

EXPENSIVE – 1953 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe by Bertone

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $1,400,000 – $1,800,000

BEAUTIFUL – 1959 Lister-Chevrolet

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $500,000 – $650,000

BEAUTIFUL – 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Exclusive Study by Boano

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $1,250,000 – $1,600,000

BEAUTIFUL – 2000 Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $300,000 – $450,000

BEAUTIFUL – 1956 Austin-Healey 100 M ‘Le Mans’

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $140,000 – $180,000

UNIQUE – 1958 Flying A Garage Dragster “Little Nailhead”

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $25,000 – $40,000

UNIQUE – 2011 Custom Electric Motorcycle

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $25,000 – $40,000

UNIQUE – 1960 Fiat 500 Jolly by Ghia

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $90,000 – $125,000

UNIQUE – 1963 Meskowski Sheraton-Thompson Dirt Championship Car

Picture: Darin Schnabel © 2015 courtesy RM Sotheby’s

Estimate: $550,000 – $700,000

View the entire lot at RM Sotheby’s here.

