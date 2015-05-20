A US senator says she's going to stop watching 'Game of Thrones' over 'gratuitous' rape scene

A US senator just declared that she’s fed up with “Game Of Thrones.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) tweeted that she is “done” with HBO’s hit show after watching Sunday’s episode, which included a controversial rape scene.

In the much-discussed scene, Sansa (Sophie Turner) is sexually assaulted on her wedding night by new husband Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) while another character, Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), is forced to watch.

The scene is actually a toned-down version of how it was originally depicted in the book, according to “Game of Thrones” fans.

OK, I’m done Game of Thrones.Water Garden, stupid.Gratuitous rape scene disgusting and unacceptable.It was a rocky ride that just ended.

— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 19, 2015

The show has previously been criticised for its depictions of sexual violence. And the most recent episode has rekindled a critical debate over whether the show and the book series trivialize violence towards women.

As Talking Points Memo notes, McCaskill has been an advocate for greater safeguards against sexual assault. Last year, the Missouri senator sponsored a bill that would have held colleges more accountable for sexual assault on campus, and made it easier for survivors of sexual assault to seek help. McCaskill has also pushed for greater protections for soldiers who are sexually assaulted while serving in the military.

