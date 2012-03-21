A US F-16 Went Down In A South Korean Rice Paddy Yesterday

Photo: wikipedia commons

Not much has been released about the mishap that brought a U.S. F-16 crashing to the ground in South Korea.Stars and Stripes reports the Fighting Falcon went down in a rice paddy Wednesday about 150 miles south of Seoul, near Kunsan Air Base.



The jet was assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing and a news release from the group confirmed the pilot ejected to safety before landing.

The U.S. is in the midst of its annual Foal Eagle joint exercise with South Korea, but it’s unclear if the F-16 was involved in the exercises when it went down.

