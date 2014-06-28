A US Diplomatic Telegram About Rupert Murdoch And The Whitlam Government Has Just Been Declassified

Photo; Getty/Justin Sullivan

The US National Archives has declassified a diplomatic telegram which appears to communicate News Corporation chief Rupert Murdoch’s involvement in the downfall of the Gough Whitlam-led labor government in the 1970s.

The Sydney Morning Herald today reports the telegram, dated January 20, 1975, from US Consul-General, Robert Brand, told the State Department Murdoch had directed editors to “kill Whitlam”.

The direction was not a physical threat to the former prime minister but a political one, SMH reports.

It was sent about 10 months before the then Governor General, Sir John Kerr dismissed the Whitlam government in November 1975.

