A U.S. Attorney Wants To Seize And Deport A Million-Dollar T-Rex Skeleton

A T-rex skeleton sold at auction for $1,052,500 is now facing deportation for allegedly being illegally imported.U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara filed a civil complaint Monday to have the bones seized and sent back to Mongolia where they were allegedly found, the New York Observer reported.



The case claims the skeleton was brought to the States illegally, citing Mongolian law that any fossils and dinosaur bones are not allowed to be exported from the country.

The trouble started when Mongolian president Elbegdorj Tsakhia, reportedly asked his lawyer to halt the auction run by Chelsea-based Heritage Auctions.

The auction’s catalogue was unclear on where the skeleton came from, according to the New York Observer.

Robert Painter, the Mongolian president’s lawyer, plans to launch a cooperative investigation with the auction house to determine the origin of the skeleton.

