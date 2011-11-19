A University Of Pittsburgh Recruit Inked The Coolest Tattoo We’ve Ever Seen

Steven Adams is considered one of the top college basketball recruits in the country.



The University of Pittsburgh is lucky to have recently received a verbal commitment from the New Zealand big man. As are we for the tremendous tattoo his commitment inspired.

Adams tweeted his new body art, featuring the Pittsburgh Panthers “gash” filled with “Pacific island patterns.”

Verbal commitments aren’t exactly law. But this incredible ink makes his Pittsburgh enrollment pretty permanent.

Photo: Twitter

