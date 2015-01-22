University Of Michigan Frats Allegedly Trashed 2 Ski Resorts

Three University of Michigan fraternities allegedly did tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to two nearby ski resorts, according to local news reports.

The UMich chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu was allegedly responsible for a reported $US50,000 worth of damage at Treetops Resorts, and two other, unnamed, fraternities caused thousands of dollars in damage to Boyne Highlands Resort, according to Northern Michigan news station 9 & 10 News.

“We had a group of a fraternity that was visiting and had an excessive party and did damage on the resort. Food, beer, alcohol, the walls, carpet damage, ceiling broken down and furniture damage,” the Treetops general manager told 9 & 10 News. He also said that the students had to be led out of the hotel by police.

Michigan news website MLive reports similar damage to 12 different condominium units at Boyne Highlands. A hotel spokesperson told MLive that the weekend’s damage was the worst the resort had seen in 50 years.

Both ski resorts are in contact with UMich, which is also investigating the damages. The university sent the following statement to 9 & 10 News:

We are very disappointed in the behaviour of some of our students during a weekend visit to two northern Michigan ski resorts. I want to assure you that the organisations and the individuals involved will be held accountable for their actions. While we are still gathering information, we understand that the damage at Treetops Resort and Boyne Highlands is expected to total in the thousands of dollars. U-M staff members in the Office of Greek Life have begun meeting with the presidents of the fraternities and sororities involved. We expect full payment for all damages. The local Greek chapters are in the process of notifying their national organisations, which could bring their own sanctions. We are confident the national organisations will take this seriously and will work through this situation in collaboration with the university. Additionally, these incidents will be addressed through the Greek Life student judiciary process on our campus.

We have reached out to the University of Michigan and Sigma Alpha Mu for comment, and will update with any additional statements.

