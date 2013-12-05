A University Of Maryland Student Lit Himself On Fire And Jumped 50 Feet Into A Lake For A Ridiculous Video

We just saw an amazing video posted on BroBible of a University of Maryland student lighting himself on fire and jumping off a 50 foot cliff into a lake, the latest stunt from a group of students called the “JoyRiders.”

To the JoyRiders’ credit, everything in the video seems to be controlled and perfectly safe, and the students involved come off like true professionals (check out this great behind the scenes video where they explain all the preparation that went into the stunt). That said, do not try this at home.

Check out the full video below:

