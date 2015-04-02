A university in Kenya is under attack by masked gunmen, hostages reportedly taken

Sarah Kimmorley

Masked gunmen have attacked a university in the town of Garissa in northern Kenya.

Local media is reporting that people have been taken hostage inside Garissa University College.

There are reports of heavy gunfire and explosions.

Kenya Red Cross says authorities are at the scene.

Kenyan universities are believed to have been put on a terror threat alert just last week.

More to come.

