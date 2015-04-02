A university in Kenya is under attack by masked gunmen, hostages reportedly taken

Masked gunmen have attacked a university in the town of Garissa in northern Kenya.

Local media is reporting that people have been taken hostage inside Garissa University College.

There are reports of heavy gunfire and explosions.

Kenya Red Cross says authorities are at the scene.

#Alert: Armed attack at Garissa University College. @EMS_Kenya and #RedCross Garissa team at scene. Updates to follow — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 2, 2015

Kenyan universities are believed to have been put on a terror threat alert just last week.

#Garissa: Their was intelligence of a pending attack targeting a University pic.twitter.com/r1FofQK0hq — Francis Waithaka (@waithash) April 2, 2015