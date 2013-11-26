A Union Poll Says Almost No Qantas Members Trust Alan Joyce: Report

Getty Images/Sean Gallup

An airline union has polled its members, and the results are not good for Qantas.

Only 1 per cent of engineers and pilots trust the management team, and only 3 per cent of respondents think the airline will improve in the next 12 months, according to a report in the AFR.

The survey paints a bad picture as Qantas enters a trying period. Boss Alan Joyce has written to the prime minister for help, and asked staff to rally after Virgin announced a $350 million capital raising.

Though the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association did not break down numbers of respondents from the different airlines it polled, and conducted the survey through social media, so take the results with a grain of salt.

A Qantas spokesperson said, in the article, that the airline’s own polling provided a more encouraging result.

Qantas is under increased pressure from Virgin, which is undercutting its domestic routes, making it increasingly harder to fund its international business.

Virgin is majority-owned by overseas airlines which compete with Qantas’ international business.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.