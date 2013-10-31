It Looks Like A UNC Student Is Trying To Hire A Body Double To Sit In On Her Classes

A student at the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill is trying to hire a body double to attend her classes for two days, according to a Craigslist ad.

The ad — posted in the Raleigh section of Craigslist — features a picture of an alleged female UNC student, and offers to pay $US100 for sitting in on two days of classes while she travels to India for a wedding. Here’s what it says, in full:

Looking to hire a body double for February 6th-7th 2014. I am a female student, who is 22, 5’3″, skinny-normal size, blonde haired and blue eyed (see photograph and feel free to fwd this to anyone who looks like this). Responsibilities are attending 2 days of classes from 10 am-3pm Thursday and Friday. this just requires sitting in the room, and raising ones hand during attendance. This pays gig pays $US100. Requirements: looking like me, age 17-24, showing up. I’ve got a wedding in India to attend.

While it is still unclear whether this is a real offer, the woman in the photo appears to be standing behind the bar at He’s Not Here — a popular UNC bar — and wearing an official shirt from the bar. We’ve reached out to He’s Not Here to see if they can identify the woman.

Here’s a screenshot of the full ad, via Craigslist:

