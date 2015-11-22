A two-alarm fire burned part of the John Hancock Center in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A fire has broken out high up in the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers. One person was injured.

Flames and thick smoke poured out of a window on the 50th floor Saturday.

Chicago police say they were getting calls reporting the blaze from people inside the building. It has offices, shops and residential units, along with an observation floor popular with tourists.

The Fire Department’s media office tweeted that one person was injured, adding in an update that the fire was out.

A Fire Department spokesman could not immediately be reached to provide more details.

The iconic 99-floor building was completed in 1970.

175 E Delaware 2-11 alarm fire is out. pic.twitter.com/QbLucQlE6o

— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 21, 2015

