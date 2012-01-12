A Twitter Lawyer Is Outraged Over This Google Search Results Page

Google added an optional feature to its search engine called Search plus Your World. It includes content from the social networks you belong to in the search results.



Because Twitter does not allow Google’s alogrithmic crawlers full access to the Twitter.com domain, the feature does not include content from Twitter. (Google used to pay for this privilege, but it stopped over the summer.)

This has Twitter very upset, and it publicly complained yesterday.

In a statement, they said that Twitter is where news breaks, and not including Twitter content hurts users.

Just now, Twitter lawyer Alex Macgillivray tweeted: “Folks asked for examples. Here’s what a user searching for “ @ wwe” will be shown on the new @ Google.”

He included a link to the screenshot we’ve pasted below.

His point seems to be that an objective Web search for “@wwe” would turn up a Twitter account as its first result.

It’s hard to argue against this point. But it’s also hard to understand why, if being in Google’s search results is so important to Twitter, it won’t just allow Google’s crawlers onto its domain.

