Congratulations to Twitter CEO Evan Williams and his wife Sara Morishige, who have announced (via Twitter, of course) that they are expecting.

So many questions in the meantime.

At what age is a baby allowed to Tweet?

Who’s going to send the couple the first fail-whale bib?

Photo: Joi Ito via Flickr

