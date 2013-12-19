Australia's Newest Human Rights Commissioner Is Getting Hosed On Twitter

Tim Wilson

Free speech can be quite funny. Or not.

Just ask Tim Wilson, former policy director at the Institute of Public Affairs and Liberal Party member, who resigned both positions this week when Attorney-General Senator George Brandis appointed him a commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission, an organisation his old policy think tank had long argued should be abolished.

Senator Brandis said Mr Wilson’s appointment to the $325,000-a-year position “will help restore balance to the Australian Human Rights Commission which, during the period of the Labor government, has become increasingly narrow and selective in its view of human rights.”

Mr Wilson is a both a passionate advocate and exponent of free speech, and a comment he made 26 months ago caught the eye of the many critics he now finds himself facing.

Walked past Occupy Melbourne protest, all people who think freedom of speech = freedom 2 b heard, time wasters … send in the water cannons — Tim Wilson (@timwilsoncomau) October 21, 2011

It incensed one man so much he set up a “National Day of hating Tim Wilson” page on Facebook, but its intended target was ready, making his own observations about free speech it as he once again tweeted.

People do stranger things with their free speech. There's now a National "Hate Tim Wilson" Day! pic.twitter.com/CNEDMGf8YE — Tim Wilson (@timwilsoncomau) December 18, 2013

Meanwhile, Brisbane-based author and commentator John Birmingham began musing on the possibilities of Mr Wilson’s call to action at 10am today.

So, Twitter? What chance we can get #SendInTheWaterCannons trending? — John Birmingham (@JohnBirmingham) December 18, 2013

Within two hours, his 28,000 followers helped grant his Christmas wish:

My work here is done. pic.twitter.com/GNLvXlzq4J — John Birmingham (@JohnBirmingham) December 19, 2013

So he thanked those responsible

I would like to thank the Human Rights Commissioner & the manufacturers of quality water cannon everywhere for making this possible. — John Birmingham (@JohnBirmingham) December 19, 2013

Among those who joined in:

Nic captured the political zeitgeist

OMG I just saw some cute, little girls in #PeppaPig tutus lining up for a Santa pic!? #SendInTheWaterCannons — Nic Carrington-Sima (@headoverheels74) December 19, 2013

But Frank seems immune to Stephen Fry’s charms

WTF!! QI on ABC1 AGAIN !! #SendInTheWaterCannons — Frank Bunyip (@FranklyQuite) December 19, 2013

And Garth was less than impressed

#sendinthewatercannons displays the fatuousness of the modern cultural left in sharp relief. Idiocy masquerading as cleverness. #auspol — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) December 18, 2013

Andrew could be onto something here..

Smelly hipster at this cafe #SendInTheWaterCannons — Andrew White (@litbright) December 18, 2013

And Ros found a solution to the problem facing every parent over the school holidays

But Phil raises an important issue

Regardless of the merit of the social media hashtag #SendInTheWaterCannons the plural of cannon is cannon. Sorry. — Phil Willis (@PhilWillis) December 19, 2013

And is a dab hand a meme mash up

Keep calm and #SendInTheWaterCannons — Phil Willis (@PhilWillis) December 19, 2013

Australia’s newest HRC commissioner exercised a right to silence on Twitter today

