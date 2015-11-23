A TV journalist told us what it's like to be Muslim in America right now

Noor Tagouri — an American journalist who happens to practice Islam — explained what it’s like to be Muslim in America right now.

She said it’s very frustrating how a small, but loud, group dominates the conversation about the Islamic faith.

“It’s sad where our society is at, where we have to kind of be in-your-face about how American we are when, I mean, we pay our taxes, I was born and raised here, we contribute to the community,” she told INSIDER. “I mean, how many of your doctors or your engineers…or the people who are building the buildings or who are driving you around are Muslim?”

Tagouri has big goals in journalism. She’s worked for CBS Radio and Canada’s CTV, and she wants to become the first hijab-wearing woman to anchor a nightly newscast in the US. Tagouri, who has more than 100,000 likes on Facebook, has built up a public persona outside of journalism as well. She’s been a guest on TV shows and spoke at a TEDx Talk earlier this year. And she’s just 21.

Being a proud Muslim in the public spotlight has brought plenty of hate her way, she said. Her strategy for dealing with Islamophobia is simple — it’s all about being polite and respectful.

“You make them uncomfortable by being polite and respectful and calm and poised, and know what you’re talking about, because when they’re yelling at you and trying to pick a fight they’re expecting you to react the same way,” she said. “And then when you don’t, they’re really surprised.”

She believes that most Americans don’t share the opinion of Muslims that some noisemakers are currently voicing. In the aftermath of last week’s terrorist attacks in France, which the Islamic State took credit for, the House passed a bill making it more difficult for Syrian refugees to enter the US. GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump said mosques need to be monitored and that American Muslims need to be signed up for a registry so they can be tracked.

After fellow Republican presidential candidates, such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, came out against Trump’s suggestion, he seemed to back off the claim ever so slightly.

“These people who are spewing so much hate towards us…they’d rather focus on believing what A) certain media outlets say about us and B) what terrorist groups and extremist groups want you to believe,” she said.

“And they’re so adamant about believing them over us, the normal people telling you the truth.”

Video editing by Ben Nigh

