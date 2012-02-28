A Tuscan Villa Built For The Medici Family Is On Sale For $38 Million

A stunning, historically important palazzo built for the famed Medici family in Tuscany is now being offered sale by an Italian affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate for about $38 million. The property, known as Tenuta Medicea, dates back to the 1500s when it was used as a residence by the famed clan.

Perched on a hilltop near Florence, the estate comprises some 900 acres and in addition to the main villa, includes several annexes and ancillary buildings — seven in all — a vineyard, olive grove, woods and fields. Ancient stonework, frescoes, original floors in old terracotta, coffered ceilings, original doors dating back to 1500, arches, stone fireplaces and a private chapel are set off by modern bathrooms and all modern conveniences.

The main residence is a massive 30,000 square feet, and was converted for use as a luxury hotel at one point. On the raised ground floor the central majestic lounge with its frescoes and coffered ceiling is located. Of particular interest is a tower which has been made into a large suite with a master bedroom, en suite bath, living room, second bedroom and two smaller baths.

The House of Medici was a political dynasty, banking family and later royal house that first began to gather prominence under Cosimo de’ Medici in the Republic of Florence during the late 14th century. The Tenuta Medicea is one of several impressive properties they inhabited. Visit ChristiesRealEstate.com to learn more.



Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

This post originally appeared at JustLuxe.

