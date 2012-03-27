A Turkish Company Is Using Hitler To Sell Its Shampoo

A Turkish shampoo advertisement featuring Adolf Hitler has drawn condemnation from Jewish groups around the world.



The 12 second advertisement for Biomen began airing last week, and, as NewsCore explains, shows a gesticulating Hitler delivering an enthusiastic speech urging male customers to buy the product.

“If you are not wearing a woman’s dress, you should not use her shampoo either. Here it is, a real men’s shampoo, Biomen,” he says.

The Anti-Defamation League says it is “repulsed” by the advertisement, and has written to Turkey’s Ambassador to the US, Namik Tan.

More from GlobalPost: Taiwan 7-Eleven yanks Hitler look-a-like items

More from GlobalPost: Fast food chain Nando’s uses dead dictators to sell chickens

“The use of images of the violently anti-Semitic dictator who was responsible for the mass murder of 6 million Jews and millions of others in the Holocaust to sell shampoo is a disgusting and deplorable marketing ploy,” the League’s National Director, Abraham H. Foxman, is quoted as saying.

“This video is just the latest example of the use of Holocaust imagery in some countries to sell commercial products, which has contributed to the trivialization of and desensitization to the unparalleled horrors of the Holocaust. There can never be any justifiable purpose for using the images of Hitler, Nazis or any other depiction of the Nazi killing machine to sell products or services,” he added.

The company has refused to withdraw the commercial so far, says Israel National News Arutz Sheva.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.