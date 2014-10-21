A Truck Has Lost Control And Slammed Into 8 Cars In Sydney's Northern Beaches, One Person Trapped

Photo Verity Paton.

A truck has lost control, slammed into six cars and overturned onto two others in Sydney’s Northern Beaches this morning.

One person remains trapped under the truck as police and rescue services try to free them from the wreckage and contain a fuel spill that has spread across the scene.

About 6am, the truck travelling down the hill of Warringah Rd in Dee Why when it lost control, hit the median strip, crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with 8 cars waiting at traffic lights at the Pittwater Rd intersection.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said a truck and a “number of vehicles” were involved in the crash.

“It is understood people are trapped, and fuel is leaking onto the road from at least one vehicle,” the police spokeswoman said.

Here are some photos from the scene.

Photo Verity Paton.

Photo Verity Paton.

Photo Verity Paton.

Motorists are advised to avoid Pittwater Rd citybound and use Wakehurst Parkway or Mona Vale Rd as alternative routes.

Live Traffic NSW says motorists should expect heavy traffic conditions and expect significant delays as all southbound lanes and two of three northbound lanes are closed.

The same intersection has been the host of a number of serious car accidents, with the most serious back in 2000 which resulted in the the death of an 11-month-old boy, Scott Steele.

Truck driver Mosleh Mekhael was sentenced to at least four years’ jail after his speeding, overloaded Volvo truck crashed into a Steele’s family car at the intersection of Warringah and Pittwater Roads, on April 11, 2000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.