A Triple-Amputee Veteran Threw Out The First Pitch For Game 2 And It Was An Absolute Strike

Marine Corporal Nicholas Kimmel, who lost both legs and one of his arms during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, threw out the first pitch prior to game two of the World Series. Kimmel is part of Major League Baseball’s Welcome Back Veterans program.



Just seeing Corporal Kimmel on the field was a moving a moment. But then he reared back and threw a perfect strike. And he threw it with some gusto. It was a first pitch that put most first pitches to shame…

