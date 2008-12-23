A Trip Into Madoff's Criminal Mind

A white-collar ex-con, Mansfield Frazier, unravels the twists and turns of Madoff‘s criminal mind in a Daily Beast post.



Frazier presents Madoff’s soft criminal side saying that Bernie “couldn’t bring himself to be the bearer of the bad news that he was wiping out his clients’ investments, charitable contributions and life-savings.”

But the author is not a fan of the scammer. Frazier said he saw right through Madoff’s charity work:

“As for his vaunted excursions into philanthropy, that too was a prop—a benevolent beard in his elaborate disguise.”

You can read the whole account/essay here.

