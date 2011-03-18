A Trip Down Memory Lane With Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer 9 came out earlier this week, and now comes a video for all of you nostalgic for the days when browsers really mattered. This 10-minute video from Andrew Tait shows what it’s like to upgrade a PC with every single version of Internet Explorer, from 1.0 to 9.0, which was released earlier this week.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s actually a follow-up to this video from a few weeks ago, when Tait installed every version of Windows, from 1.0 up to 7, on the same PC. That video’s no longer available for embedding, but you can check it out on Tait’s site here.

