Watch All 8 American Idol Winners' First Audition Performances

Remember Kelly Clarkson’s first croon in front of Simon Cowell?
What about Carrie Underwood’s farmgirl personality before she got glam and performed at the Super Bowl?
Was there even a time when Justin Bieber wasn’t a teen heartthrob?
They all started at American Idol, that reality show machine that has spit out some hits and misses–and nabbed top TV ratings for Fox while it was at it.
In honour of this season’s of Idol getting through auditions, and a whole new crew of Hollywood hopefuls getting on stage for the first time tonight, take a trip down memory lane and watch the first auditions for each of the previous Idol winners.
Watch their first auditions and see how far they’ve come—->
What She Sang: At Last
What She Said: 'I mean, I was just so happy because that British man didn't make me cry.'
What He Sang: Ribbon in the Sky
What He Said: 'I'd just like to say hello to my mamma. Thank you mamma.'
What She Sang: Rollin'
What She Said: 'I thought I was going to have trouble out of you Simon, but I didn't!'
What He Sang: Change is Going to Come
What He Said: 'Sweet! I'm going to Hollywood'
What He Sang: Living on a Prayer
What He Said: 'I think I'm the next American Idol'
What He Sang: Song For You
What He Said:'You know, there's probably people that are better than me.'
