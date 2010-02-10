Watch All 8 American Idol Winners' First Audition Performances

Remember Kelly Clarkson’s first croon in front of Simon Cowell?



What about Carrie Underwood’s farmgirl personality before she got glam and performed at the Super Bowl?

Was there even a time when Justin Bieber wasn’t a teen heartthrob?

They all started at American Idol, that reality show machine that has spit out some hits and misses–and nabbed top TV ratings for Fox while it was at it.

In honour of this season’s of Idol getting through auditions, and a whole new crew of Hollywood hopefuls getting on stage for the first time tonight, take a trip down memory lane and watch the first auditions for each of the previous Idol winners.

Watch their first auditions and see how far they’ve come—->

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson What She Sang: At Last What She Said: 'I mean, I was just so happy because that British man didn't make me cry.' Season 2: Ruben Studdard What He Sang: Ribbon in the Sky What He Said: 'I'd just like to say hello to my mamma. Thank you mamma.' Season 3: Fantasia Barrino What She Sang: Rollin' What She Said: 'I thought I was going to have trouble out of you Simon, but I didn't!' Season 4: Carrie Underwood What She Sang: I Can't Make You Love Me What She Said: Squeals Slide 5: Taylor Hicks What He Sang: Change is Going to Come What He Said: 'Sweet! I'm going to Hollywood' Season 6: Jordin Sparks What She Sang: Because You Love Me What She Said: Nothing. She screamed. Season 7: David Cook What He Sang: Living on a Prayer What He Said: 'I think I'm the next American Idol' Season 8: Kris Allen What He Sang: Song For You What He Said:'You know, there's probably people that are better than me.' Watch for the next big star on American Idol tonight! Practice being a judge Simon Cowell style by reviewing his 10 meanest moments.

