A Tribute To CNN's Nick Charles

Photo: AP

Former CNN sports anchor Nick Charles died on Saturday after a long bout with cancer. He was 64.

His seminal show nighttime highlights show with Fred Hickman was a longtime competitor to – and in some ways the inspiration for – the modern SportsCenter of the 1980 and 1990s. Keith Olbermann credited Charles with essentially inventing the format.



Sports Illustrated‘s Joe Posnanski met Charles after being assigned to write his obituary for the magazine. It’s a touching story of a man who knows his time is short, and does his best to appreciate all the moments he has left.

