Legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest announces the release of its 'final' album

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Phife Dawg (left) and Q-Tip (right) from A Tribe Called Quest.

Legendary ’90s rap group A Tribe Called Quest has announced the release of a new album.

The currently untitled project will be “the final A Tribe Called Quest album,” according to rapper Q-Tip, and it’s set for release on November 11.

Q-Tip explained in a handwritten note on Facebook that his group began working on new material following their first televised performance in 18 years on “The Tonight Show” last November.

Though his fellow Tribe rapper Phife Dawg died in March before the crew could complete the album, Q-Tip said that Phife “left us with the blueprint of what we had to do.”

The new album will feature Busta Rhymes and Consequence, two frequent Tribe collaborators.

A Tribe Called Quest’s last album, “The Love Movement,” was released in 1998. The group disbanded after its release. “Beats, Rhymes & Life,” a candid 2011 documentary, captured the crew’s inner turmoil and attempts at a comeback.

Read Q-Tip’s handwritten note and listen to “Award Tour” below:



