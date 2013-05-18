Subway Service Is Finally Returning To The Area Hurricane Sandy Hit Hardest

In the wake of Hurricane Sandy in October, New York City’s subway system recovered remarkably quickly.



Now, one of the final pieces of the system is finally coming back: A Train service to the Rockaways will resume May 30, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced Thursday.

The above-ground train crosses Jamaica Bay to reach the Rockaways, the peninsula that was severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy. That section of the train usually carries 30,000 riders per day into Queens.

Since Sandy hit, residents of the area have been using shuttle buses to get to and from the peninsula, according to Transportation Nation.

The “all-out” MTA repair effort involved rebuilding 1,500 feet of washed out tracks, replacing miles of signal, power, and communications wiring, and restoring two flooded stations.

To guard against future storm damage, the MTA is building a two-mile wall of steel between the tracks and the water.

While just about the entire NYC public transit system is back online, damage wrought by Sandy is still visible.

The flooding of Manhattan’s South Ferry-Whitehall station was so extensive, repairs will take two years and cost $500 million. In the meantime, the MTA spent $2 million to reopen the old, inferior South Ferry station.

