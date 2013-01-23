A Train Killed A Man In The Times Square Subway Station This Morning

Photo: The Eyes of New York / Creative Commons

An unidentified man was killed by a Bronx-bound 2 train at New York City’s Times Square subway station this morning in an apparent suicide, the New York Times reports.The Times quoted witnesses who said they saw a woman jump in front of the oncoming train at 10 a.m., but according to Gothamist, the NYPD has confirmed it was a man who was killed.



Business Insider‘s Leah Goldman was on the train that hit the man, in a car near the back. As the train was pulling into the station, the operator slammed on the brakes, she said.

After about 15 minutes, passengers in cars that were still in the tunnel walked to the front of the train and exited onto the platform, where firefighters were already on the scene.

DNAInfo reports it was a homeless man who was hit by the train.

Subway service on the 1, 2, and 3 lines has since been restored.

A recent uptick in subway deaths has brought renewed calls for steps to keep people from falling, jumping, or being pushed onto the tracks. The MTA has considered installing platform barriers, but argues it would be extremely complicated and expensive.

Last week, train operators were told by subway union leaders to slow down to 10 mph as they entered stations. The Transit Workers Union said it was to prevent deaths (and the heavy mental toll they take on operators), but the MTA described the move as an “illegal job action” meant as a show of force going into contract negotiations.

