A Train Has Derailed In Sydney's Eastern Suburbs With 700 Passengers Trapped On Board

Transport NSW has closed the train line between Martin Place and Bondi Junction after a train was derailed in Edgecliff.
Firefighters have been dispatched to remove the train’s 700 passengers, with Fire & Rescue NSW reporting no injuries as of 6.06pm.
Comments on social media suggest that a city-bound train came off the tracks about 300 metres out of the Edgecliff station after the tracks buckled, contrary to earlier reports of a collision.
Rail tracks have been known to buckle in extreme heat.
SMH transport reporter Jake Saulwick posted the following photo on Twitter, noting that a “metal bar came up through the underneath of the carriage, narrowly missing people”:
This is the metal bar that came up through an east subs line train carriage this arvo – people nearby still in shock pic.twitter.com/7Z6EMedEN2
— Jake Saulwick (@JakeSaulwick) January 15, 2014
The state transport authority announced the closure just before 5.50pm, reporting that replacement buses were “being organised but … not yet operating”.
Commuters are reporting delays of up to an hour.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.