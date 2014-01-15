A Train Has Derailed In Sydney's Eastern Suburbs With 700 Passengers Trapped On Board

The derailed train at Edgecliff / Jarah Crook, Twitter

Transport NSW has closed the train line between Martin Place and Bondi Junction after a train was derailed in Edgecliff.

Firefighters have been dispatched to remove the train’s 700 passengers, with Fire & Rescue NSW reporting no injuries as of 6.06pm.

Comments on social media suggest that a city-bound train came off the tracks about 300 metres out of the Edgecliff station after the tracks buckled, contrary to earlier reports of a collision.

Rail tracks have been known to buckle in extreme heat.

SMH transport reporter Jake Saulwick posted the following photo on Twitter, noting that a “metal bar came up through the underneath of the carriage, narrowly missing people”:

This is the metal bar that came up through an east subs line train carriage this arvo – people nearby still in shock pic.twitter.com/7Z6EMedEN2 — Jake Saulwick (@JakeSaulwick) January 15, 2014

The state transport authority announced the closure just before 5.50pm, reporting that replacement buses were “being organised but … not yet operating”.

Commuters are reporting delays of up to an hour.

