A Trader At Morgan Stanley Tried To Hire A Dwarf And Handcuff Him To His Friend

Courtney Comstock
Shadow Silhouette

As an example of the “excess” spending that’s finally returning to Wall Street, Dealbook tells us the hilarious story of the Morgan Stanley trader who tried to hire a dwarf (or nugget, the term Chelsea Handler uses), and then emailed him and asked him or her (her, presumably):

Do you come with handcuffs?

From Dealbook:

A Morgan Stanley trader recently tried to hire a dwarf for a bachelor party in Miami, asking the dwarf to meet him at the airport in a “Men in Black” style suit, according to e-mail exchanges. 

 

The trader, who wanted to handcuff the dwarf to the bachelor, was recently fired.

To be the eyes that read those email exchanges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.