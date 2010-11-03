A Toy Story 3 Twitter Ad Is The Fourth Most Retweeted Tweet Of All Time

A tweet promoting the trailer for Toy Story 3 is the fourth most retweeted tweet of all time, says CEO Dick Costolo. The promotion was one of Twitter’s ads, and Costolo says it’s proof that Twitter has an “ad platform where people are incredibly engaged. We think that’s going to be sufficient to monetise the business.”



Costolo dropped this little tid bit while answering a question on how Twitter will monetise. You can see his full explanation in the view below which we shot at a conference today. The Toy Story anecdote is at 2:40.

(Apologies if the video is shaky, we just bought a Glif to keep our phone/camera steady in the future.)

