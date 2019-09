A “behind-the-scenes” tour of Twitter with cofounder Biz Stone — plus a case of wine, signed by the Biz and Twitter’s other cofounders, Jack Dorsey and Ev Williams — went for $6,500 a San Francisco charity auction for The Americian Heart Association last night.



[Insert Twitter finally finds a business model joke here]

