MY ADVENTURE TO THE VATICAN: Inside The City Where The Next Huge Election Is About To Occur

It’s my last full day here in Italy, where I’ve come to cover the parliamentary election, which has ended in chaos.The global media was watching Italy, because of the significant ramifications on financial markets, which we explained here.
And though it’s not clear who is going to be the next Prime Minister of Italy yet, the world’s attention turns to a much bigger election, that starts within a matter of days: The election of the next Pope.
And so on my last day here, I figured I’d do some sightseeing and check out what I could of the Vatican.
Actually, my adventure first started at the Colosseum, probably one of the most famous ruins in the entire world.
So I decided to head towards Vatican City. On my way there, I saw some gladiators checking text messages. Or maybe they were looking at Instagram.
As you get closer to the Vatican the streets get very narrow, and it's difficult to get a sense of where you are. Fortunately the big dome was a big clue.
Finally, after about 30 minutes of walking, the dome is very close. In the foreground is St. Peter's Square.
Here's what it looks like if you're standing up at the Basillica, and looking out in the main court.
The construction of the basilica dates back to 1506. Among the architects (per Wikipedia) were Donato Bramante, Antonio da Sangallo the Younger, Michelangelo, Jacopo Barozzi da Vignola, Giacomo della Porta, Carlo Maderno, and Gianlorenzo Bernini
Back inside the square are visitors from around the world. Like this group, which is obviously from Spain.
TV networks from around the world have built this big stage across the street from St. Peter's square, ready for their live broadcasts.
As you walk way down the street away from the Vatican there are still huge monitors set up, so that people can see the action on a packed day.
And just to remind you that the Vatican is indeed a country, there are embassies just down the road. Here's one from Canada, which might be the nation of the next pope.
