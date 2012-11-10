This Is The New Ship That Will Deliver Marines All Throughout Asia And The South Pacific [PHOTOS]

Photo: John Hamilton / US Navy

Able to carry 800 Marines and their gear anyplace they need to go — the San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock is vital for projecting U.S. forces abroad: but they don’t come cheap.See the San Antonio >



The newest vessel will cost American taxpayers about $1.5 billion and is designed to be the the most survivable amphibious assault ship ever designed.

While the defence Department’s director of evaluations doesn’t agree, and thinks the ship’s critical systems aren’t reliable, and the ship will crumble against an attack — it didn’t stop the Pentagon from purchasing one more — last week.

Given the ship’s weighty cost and its debatable abilities we thought we’d take a look at what the Pentagon’s getting for the taxpayers’ dollars.

