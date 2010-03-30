Here's What The iPad App Store Looks Like

Photo: Macstories

Apple’s iPad is still several day away from hitting consumers’ hands, but a ton of leaked screen shots of the iPad App Store hit the web this weekend.It looks like the iTunes and App Store we’ve grown accustomed to, just a little bit bigger, a little bit more advanced.



The new applications appear to be utilising the bigger screen real estate and the more powerful iPad, and many come with “HD” in the headline as a way to carry a steeper price tag.

