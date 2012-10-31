Tour Sandy's Damage On New York's Upper West Side

Photo: Robert Johnson
After spending the day watching Sandy on the news yesterday, most of us here in Manhattan’s West 70s were left feeling fortunate. Aside from a few gusts of wind, and a smattering of rain, we didn’t see too much weather at all.Judging from the news this morning it was obvious the storm was far worse than we could see from our windows here, so I went out as the sun came up to see what Sandy wrought.
From Central Park West, through the park, down to midtown, to see that dangling crane at One57, and up along the East River it’s an interesting cross-section of what had happened throughout the night.
At 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning it looked like Manhattan's Upper West Side might have been spared major damage
If you've heard the building with the busted crane, One57, has apartments that run up to $95 million — this is why: It overlooks all two-and-a-half miles of Central Park looking north
Working my way down 59th along the police tape it's clear that for much of the city it's business as usual
Every angle offers something new to see up there — everyone is stopping to look — there's just something about it
It's starting to rain pretty hard so I step beneath the awning of an apartment building — one of many that surround the dangerous site
Thinking if I could just get a little closer I'd get a better view, I stepped around the barricades, stirred up the police, and hurriedly snapped this over-exposed shot as I made my retreat
But this is blocked off too — though One57 is visible above this officer who said he's ready to go home
Only here does it become clear that the crane is actually freestanding — and only attached to the frame of the building
Along with first responders there are work crews doing their part to clean up — and the rain now starts to gather and come down harder
I toss my camera inside my coat and head off to the river — it poured for the 15 minute walk there, but let up at 11th where CBS stood well prepared for rising water
Down 57th about a block from the Hudson River the alarm from this bar was ringing up and down the street — I noticed Thirsty Tuesday looks like a bargain before heading to the water
The river had to cross the far side of the street — and force its way over this two-foot wall to pool where it did
Some people tried to stash their luxury cars under this bridge to protect them, but the water rose halfway up the door, at least
Heavy debris was thrown up onto the path here and that police SUV has a megaphone telling everyone the park is closed
And these very heavy looking pieces of wood were tossed over that rail, but didn't make their way back across
Someone who ventured out Monday night told me the water here was above those pylons and the rail was not visible
And here's another police vehicle telling everyone to make for the nearest exit — which I promptly do
Making my way up from the river I see all the roads up here by 79th are closed and filled with deep water
There's even an NYPD command centre set up to coordinate efforts — it feels like a true disaster zone
But just like that, a couple blocks away on West End, NYC life and all it offers is spread out in the open
Happy to see my bank is open, so I can get some money for coffee, I notice there's no need to dip my card to open the doors
And while everything feels normal as I get close to home — it's things like that twisted stoplight that show what was happening here just hours before
But back on my street it's like nothing happened at all — we got lucky and the street still has power and Internet to upload these photos
