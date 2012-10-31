Tour Sandy's Damage On New York's Upper West Side

Photo: Robert Johnson

After spending the day watching Sandy on the news yesterday, most of us here in Manhattan’s West 70s were left feeling fortunate. Aside from a few gusts of wind, and a smattering of rain, we didn’t see too much weather at all.Judging from the news this morning it was obvious the storm was far worse than we could see from our windows here, so I went out as the sun came up to see what Sandy wrought.



From Central Park West, through the park, down to midtown, to see that dangling crane at One57, and up along the East River it’s an interesting cross-section of what had happened throughout the night.

