We Were Blown Away By What We Saw Aboard US Navy Destroyer Barry

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Like so much of America, the Navy’s Arleigh Burke destroyers are at retirement age but still facing another couple decades of hard work and making do.



The responsibility for doubling the life expectancy of these saltwater steel ships from 20 to 40 years, while achieving every mission, falls to many people. But in the end — it falls to the crew.

When I got the call to join the USS Barry for a ride off the Atlantic seaboard last week, I expected to meet a staff burdened by duty and unhappy with how the country is dumping money into new technology on trouble-ridden ships.

Instead I met a crew of sailors who worked 12 to 16 hour days without complaint.

I’ve never seen a group of people work so hard to make the most of what they had. The Barry seemed to belong to them and come what may, they would not fail her.

I’m an Army veteran, not a sailor, but I’ll be damned if by the time we pulled back into port, I didn’t have a lot more respect for the Navy.

