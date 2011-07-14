Winds, Bunkers, And Quirky Greens: A Look At Royal St. George's, Home Of The Open Championship

Photo: Keith Duff/Creative Commons

The Open Championship is returning to the famed Royal St. George’s golf course in Sandwich, Kent, England.What makes RSG a unique course is the overwhelming amount of bunkers littered all over the grounds. The fifteenth hole has seven bunkers all by itself. On top of that, several of the greens at this course feature large slopes and dips that make them appear warped and dented.



The challenges don’t stop there. Weather forecasters are calling for strong winds through the first two-days of the tournament at least. With RSG’s close proximity to English Channel, the gusts will be moving especially fast.

You don’t have to get a plane ticket to England in order to take a tour of the fabled grounds of St. George’s. Just continue reading and you’ll get the full experience, and you’ll also learn what the players have to do in order to succeed on each hole.

Thanks to a newly widened fairway, the first hole's only obstacles are three bunkers in front of the green. (444 yards, Par 4) The second hole contains strategically placed bunkers cut inside of a dogleg left and a drooping green. (417 yards, Par 4) A short third hole with a two-tiered green will give players fits. (240 yards, Par 3) A giant bunker intimidates from the onset of the fourth hole, but players really need to worry about the out of bounds directly behind the green. (495 yards, Par 4) The bunkers on the fifth hole run along the left side, however the green is practically unprotected. We will see some birdies on this hole. (419 yards, Par 4) Those lucky enough to have an accurate approach should do fine on this hole, but the bunkers adjacent to the sixth hole green can be difficult to navigate (178 yards, Par 3) The tee on seven is 32 yards further from the pin than tournament's past since this hole was always the easiest one to eagle on. – 564 yards, Par 5 The eighth hole has seen a lot of changes recently, the most notable one being the uphill dogleg left. (453 yards, Par 4) 10 is bunker laden. An elevated green with slopes all-around doesn't help either. (415 yards, Par 4 Since the forecast in Kent calls for heavy winds, the sea-facing 11th hole will be extremely temperamental. (243 yards, Par 3) Twelve isn't short on bunkers either, but a deceptive dogleg right is the real challenge here. (381 yards, Par 4) A drive as straight as an arrow will lead the pros to success, but any hook or slice whatsoever will take them right to Bunkertown. (459 yards, Par 4) Fifteen possesses seven bunkers, but other than that its a breeze. (496 yards, Par 4) Sixteen is another par three that requires precision, or else it's bunker time. (163 yards, Par 3) The fairway on seventeen was also widened prior to this tournament, but it is still inundated with several dips within the landscape. (426 yards, Par 4) Which politicians would do the best at Royal St. George's? The Top 10 Golfers In Congress>>>

