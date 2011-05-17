Take A Tour Of Rikers Island, Dominique Strauss-Kahn's Brand New Home

Photo: AP

A couple nights ago, he was staying at a $3,000/night room at the Sofitel.Tonight? The head of the IMF — and up until recently a likely next President of France — is staying in an island jail in Manhattan.



It’s the Notorious Rikers Island, a 413-acre complex that’s been a jail since 1884,

An aerial view of Rikers Island in 1940 An aerial shot of the island and LaGuardia airport Inmates work in the storage area for 100-pound bags of flour at the jail's bakery The prison bakery. A team of 20 inmates bake 36,000 loaves of bread weekly to feed the nation's largest jail complex A room used as a mosque insider the prison A session of the Greenhouse Project at New York's Rikers Island prison A complex at Rikers Island This ain't the Sofitel. A video tour of Rikers Island

