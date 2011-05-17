Take A Tour Of Rikers Island, Dominique Strauss-Kahn's Brand New Home

Photo: AP
A couple nights ago, he was staying at a $3,000/night room at the Sofitel.Tonight? The head of the IMF — and up until recently a likely next President of France — is staying in an island jail in Manhattan.
It’s the Notorious Rikers Island, a 413-acre complex that’s been a jail since 1884,
The prison bakery. A team of 20 inmates bake 36,000 loaves of bread weekly to feed the nation's largest jail complex
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.