The King Lives On: A Tour Of Elvis Presley's Famous Stomping Grounds

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
30-five years ago today, the world mourned the death of one of its greatest musicians: Elvis Presley. And though he’s gone, he certainly hasn’t been forgotten.Elvis has been memorialised in films, music and pop culture. Today he is so deeply ingrained in our culture that even the youngest kids know the words to his songs and Elvis impersonators populate stages around the world.
But there is nowhere where he is more revered than Graceland, his former home in Memphis, Tennessee, which he shared with his wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie. Today it’s a museum and monument that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Every year we remember the King during Elvis Week, a celebration of his life and career. As part of this week-long celebration, a candlelight vigil is held annually on Aug. 15 to mark his death. Yesterday, about 75,000 people attended the candlelight vigil.
In honour of the anniversary of Elvis’s death, we’ve pulled together some pictures of Graceland.
Since opening in 1982 as a museum, Graceland has become a major tourist site, attracting over 17 million Elvis fans to date.
The living room has a custom 15-foot sofa and 10-foot coffee table, which Elvis purchased after buying Graceland.
Elvis often entertained friends and family in the music room. There's a black Story & Clark baby grand piano here.
Elvis had a full staff on-hand, including cooks who prepared meals for him in this kitchen. The kitchen remains the same as it was after Elvis's last redecoration in the 1970s.
The jungle room has a Polynesian theme, with wood carvings, a green shag carpet and plants. Elvis reportedly liked it because it was reminiscent of Hawaii, where he often filmed, performed and vacationed.
Once a racquetball court, this area has become a separate annex to display Elvis's many awards, costumes, records, and more.
The Hall of Gold is lined with Elvis's gold and platinum records and other music awards. It is estimated that Elvis sold over one billion records worldwide.
You can pay your respects to the King at the meditation garden, where Elvis and members of his family are buried, just outside the home.
Elvis loved cars. The Elvis Presley Automobile Museum, on the property, displays over 33 vehicles owned by Elvis.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.