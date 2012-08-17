The King Lives On: A Tour Of Elvis Presley's Famous Stomping Grounds

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

30-five years ago today, the world mourned the death of one of its greatest musicians: Elvis Presley. And though he’s gone, he certainly hasn’t been forgotten.Elvis has been memorialised in films, music and pop culture. Today he is so deeply ingrained in our culture that even the youngest kids know the words to his songs and Elvis impersonators populate stages around the world.



But there is nowhere where he is more revered than Graceland, his former home in Memphis, Tennessee, which he shared with his wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie. Today it’s a museum and monument that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Every year we remember the King during Elvis Week, a celebration of his life and career. As part of this week-long celebration, a candlelight vigil is held annually on Aug. 15 to mark his death. Yesterday, about 75,000 people attended the candlelight vigil.

In honour of the anniversary of Elvis’s death, we’ve pulled together some pictures of Graceland.

