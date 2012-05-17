EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Here's The Hot New Way They're Extracting Oil From Canada's Massive Oil Sands

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Most of the oil enjoyed during the 20th century was pulled up from big underground pools.

Drills went down, tapped into the pool, and the oil came bubbling up. With demand on the rise and traditional deposits like this already drilled, however, oil companies are digging into “unconventional” deposits. This is the crude mixed in with shale and sand that until now has been economically and physically out of reach. That’s where the Alberta oil sands come in.



Check out the full length story >

The Athabasca oil sands are at the centre of a huge fight between environmentalists and oil companies. Oil companies want to mine the sands to make money and help wean North America off its addiction to Middle Eastern oil. Environmentalists say burning the oil in the sands, will be a “death sentence” for the planet.

But how do you get oil of of sand, anyway?

In early May, an oil company called Cenovus Energy took us on a tour of their Christina Lake drilling site to show us the future of the oil sands…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.