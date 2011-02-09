A Tour Around The World With Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom visits ground zero of the debt crisis, taking many pictures of protests with his cell phone.

Roubini Globan Economics says the crisis isn't over:

The recession will continue in 2011 with stabilisation of quarterly GDP growth not likely to occur before early 2012. Competitiveness is only gradually being restored. Eurostat's public debt and deficit revisions reveal the full extent of Greece's unsustainable debt trajectory. In RGE's view, a pre-emptive debt restructuring via exchange offer remains highly likely within the next two years. Rating agencies have taken notice of the new European stabilisation Mechanism's (ESM) preferred creditor status and see Greece as a likely recipient of ESM loans. Further sovereign and bank downgrades will reignite uncertainty and risk aversion in the periphery.