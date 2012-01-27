A Totally Unorthodox Way To Bet On China's Gigantic Infrastructure Boom

In his presentation at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, US Global Investors CEO Frank Holmes made the case that the huge beneficiaries of China’s infrastructure boom would be the various retailers and restaurants that popped up alongside.



As he noted, Dairy Queen was a creation of the US highway spending boom.

So in China, countries like Yum, Starbucks, and McDonald’s could be big winners.

Photo: US Global Investors

As for the opportunity for Starbucks, in the company’s earnings presentation yesterday, they gave the latest update on store growth.

